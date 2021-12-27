A person was airlifted to a Metroplex hospital last week after a crash involving a vehicle in the 6800 block of Wesley Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The individual was listed in stable condition last week.The person’s name is being withheld, according to police.
According to a report, at about 5:37 p.m. Dec. 21 Greenville police officers were dispatched to a major crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian on Wesley Street.
Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle but learned the pedestrian had left the scene. Officers located the pedestrian a short time later, and the person was found to have severe injuries. The individual was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the Metroplex.
No charges were expected to be filed on the driver concerning the incident.
which remains under investigation, according to police.
