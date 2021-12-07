Eighty years ago today, Greenville’s J.B. McNatt rode with his mother to hear the news about the attack at Pearl Harbor by Imperial Japanese forces.
“I was only 17, and I was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor happened,” McNatt said. “My mother took me somewhere to hear the news [on the radio], and I asked her, ‘What and where is Pearl Harbor?’
“It was the first any of us had even heard of it,” he added. “I was still in high school, so I was still playing sports and working on the farm.”
After graduating from high school, McNatt worked part-time at a shoe store in downtown Greenville while studying agriculture and business at East Texas State Teachers College (now Texas A&M-Commerce). Soon after, he and his friend, Everett Bennett, who also worked at the same shoe store, enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps (now the U.S. Air Force).
“Everett became a pilot, but his plane crashed during the war and he was killed,” McNatt said. “I knew a lot of young men who didn’t come back, but he and I were pretty close. He was my friend and my neighbor.”
Like McNatt, several people living in the Hunt County at the time lost “friends and neighbors” in the attack and over the course of World War II.
For example, the attack on Dec. 7, 1941 claimed the lives of at least two area servicemen—Fred Kenneth Moore of Campbell/Lone Oak and James Albert Horner of Prairie Hill/Celeste. Also, Majors Army Airfield (now Majors Airport) in Greenville was named in honor of Truett Majors of Greenville – who died in a Japanese attack near Manila in the Philippines – as the airport became one of 149 training facilities for the U.S. Army air forces during the war.
Of his time in the military, McNatt is humble and clearly specifies that he worked stateside during the war.
“I never went overseas after I enlisted, but I worked in Colorado, North Dakota, New Mexico, and eventually ended up in Utah,” McNatt explained.
“Still, I’m honored to have been able to serve my country.”
One of the things that McNatt remembers most about the attack on Pearl Harbor and World War II is the spirit of community it seemed to bring out in people.
“After Pearl Harbor, everyone was packed and ready to go fight, and later, after Japan surrendered, everyone was happy and saying, ‘We’re going home, we’re going home,’” McNatt said. “A lot of times, I miss that sense of unity.”
