Multiple area law enforcement and fire agencies and first responders, including the Greenville Police and Fire-Rescue departments, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response lined the Wesley Street/Highway 34 overpass across Interstate 30 on the morning of Sept. 11, 2021 for a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Dozens of people stopped along the interstate, in parking lots and elsewhere while drivers on I-30 honked and waved, with flag waving participants in the ceremony waving back in acknowledgment as the units on the overpass blew their sirens for one minute and continued flashing their lights for one more in solemn remembrance of the day.