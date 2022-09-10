Events are scheduled across Hunt County and the surrounding region Sunday, in commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks.
• The Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, along with several other fire departments from Hunt County, American Medical Response multiple civic clubs are scheduled to gather Sunday morning at the fire station, 951 E State Highway 276, West Tawakoni, for the county’s official Patriot Day observance. West Tawakoni City Council member Chris Burkett, who is also a volunteer for the department, said the departments vehicles will be pointing northeast and promptly at 7:46 a.m. there will be a salute for the firefighters who perished during the attacks. The salute will be held for 17 minutes, until 8:03 a.m.
• The Hunt County Jeep Club has scheduled a Flag Flying Parade in memory of 9/11. The parade will line up at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart 1750 S. Broadway Street in Sulphur Springs. The procession will begin at 4:30 p.m. and proceed through downtown and, depending on the turnout, might go as far as the Bass Pro Shop in Rockwall, staying on the service road of Interstate 30.
• President George W. Bush issued a proclamation in 2002 designating September 11 as Patriot Day and as a national day of mourning and honoring the memory of those who were killed. President Barack Obama rededicated September 11 as Patriot Day and as the National Day of Service and Remembrance in 2009. Of the 2,977 victims killed during the attacks, 412 were emergency workers in New York City who responded to the World Trade Center.
