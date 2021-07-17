(Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a series on the shifting population of Hunt County ahead of more detailed results from the U.S. Census, expected next month.)
In his final days as Greenville’s mayor, David Dreiling predicted the results of the 2020 U.S. Census would reveal a city surpassing 30,000 residents for the first time.
A review of Census data, tracking county-to-county migration, shows that Hunt County’s trajectory may hit Dreiling’s target. And that’s based on data that are three years old.
In the coming days, the U.S. Census will release some of its findings from the 2020 Census. Texas will pick up two congressional seats due to population growth.
From 2014 to 2018, Hunt County had a net gain of more than 3,000 residents — 71% from Texas. On Tuesday, Greenville Community Development Director Steve Methven begged the City Council for additional staff to process an explosion of building permits.
Those coming from out of state were a net gain, but not as much as some might expect. All told, 1,326 moved to Hunt County during those five years, but more than 1,000 people left — the most significant number heading to Oklahoma and California.
Hunt County residents moved to 11 Oklahoma counties, with Blaine and Pittsburg counties being the top destination. Hunt County had a net loss of residents to California of about 60 people.
WHERE ARE HUNT COUNTY RESIDENTS MOVING OUT OF STATE?
Leading the way Dona Ana County, New Mexico, encompassing Las Cruces — one of the state’s growing cities. At the time of the Census survey, Eastern New Mexico was experiencing an oil and gas boom.
When it came to moving, Hunt County residents placed themselves all over the country.
•More than 70 relocated to Los Angeles.
•Another group found its way to Minneapolis.
•Orange County, Florida and Honolulu were other top destinations in the top five.
THE MOVE OUT OF TEXAS’ BIG COUNTIES
However, it’s the movement within Texas that drives most of the growth. Of the more than 6,000 who moved here from 2014-2018, more than half were from Dallas, Collin and Rockwall counties.
The net gain from Dallas and Collin counties was more than 2,300 people. Hunt County’s net gain from Rockwall was 70 people.
People from Denton, Harris, Bexar and Tarrant counties were among the top 10 moving to Hunt.
