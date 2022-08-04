Hunt County is about as dry as can be scientifically measured, with little relief in sight.
The county, as well as almost the entire state of Texas, remains under a ban on outdoor burning, as fire departments across the area continue to battle major incidents on an almost daily basis due to the soaring heat and gusting winds.
• The latest readings under United States Drought Monitor reveal that the entire North Texas region remains under at least an extreme drought, with the southern half of Hunt County listed under an “exceptional drought” which is the highest level listed.
Readings under the gauge were recorded Tuesday and the conditions have likely worsened since, given as how no measurable precipitation has occurred locally since at a few spotty showers on Sunday afternoon.
• The Keetch-Byram Drought Index — which monitors soil moisture levels and is an indicator of the potential for grass fires — revealed all of Hunt County was nearing the highest levels possible.
A reading of “zero” under the index means the soil is saturated, while 800 is the highest reading on the index, meaning that it would take eight or more inches of rainfall to bring the soil to saturation.
As of Thursday morning readings under the index for Hunt County ranged from 704 to 768, with a countywide average of 751.
• Hunt County’s ban prohibits the outdoor burning of trash or other items in any of the unincorporated areas of Hunt County. A violation of the ordinance can result in a fine of up to $500 for each occurrence. Also, if an illegal burn during the ban causes damage to another person’s property, the incident will be investigated as arson. The ordinance does not prohibit outdoor cooking in an enclosed apparatus designed for cooking, such as a grill.
• Conditions are again dangerous for fire across the area, as the National Weather Service forecast was calling for it to be sunny and hot this afternoon, with a high near 103 and south southwest wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
