Remember the good times, when you and your sweetheart and/or friends spent the entire night going in circles, holding hands and listening to loud music?
The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is offering the chance to relive the times spent at the roller rink this Valentine’s weekend by hosting Neon Skate Night.
The event is scheduled Friday night at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville. Cost is $5 per person and skates will be provided.
Those interested in trying out their old limbo or backward skating skills are invited to register for the one-hour slots, which will be available during the night, starting at 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 or 8:30 p.m.
Those interested in signing up or wanting more information can call the department at 903-457-2994 or go online at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/greenville-tx/catalog or greenvilletx.fun
