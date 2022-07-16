The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department have bounce houses and games set up at the Landmark on Lee Street downtown today for the Downtown Design Studio, a come-and-go event which continues through 4 p.m.
The department will also be at the Ja-Lu Park splash pad between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday; Warren Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 25 and at Wright Park between 9 and 11 a.m. July 26. Additional events are planned at the SportsPark between 6 and 8 p.m. July 28 and Oak Creek Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4.
The series is scheduled to conclude at Greenville’s newest park, Austin Park in the 1700 block of Wesley Street, between 9 and 11 a.m. Aug. 11.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994 or online at https://greenvilletx.fun/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.