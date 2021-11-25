One of Greenville’s most popular holiday traditions is set return this year to offer a leisurely tour through what is traditionally one of the city’s most elaborately decorated neighborhoods.
The Christmas on Park Street Wagon Rides are scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 10-11 and again Dec. 17-18. The rides are being presented by the Park Street Historical Association.
Tickets are $15 for adults per person, $10 for children and free for children under 2 years old who are sitting on laps. Ticket sales are limited and are dependent on wagon capacity for the evening.
The wagons will proceed east from the parking lot of Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park Street, to the turn around at the east end of Park Street and then west to the Biblical Garden at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, turn around and then return to the starting point. The time for each ride is about 40 minutes.
Purchase of an adult or child ticket allows one popcorn, one cookie or one hot chocolate per ticket.
Additional information is available at www.facebook.com/ParkStreetGreenville/ or parkstreetgreenville.org/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.