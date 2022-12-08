The Park Street Historical Association has scheduled horse drawn carriages and wagon tours of one of Greenville’s most elaborately lit neighborhoods between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and again on Dec. 16 and 17.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Those young enough to sit on an adult’s lap will be admitted for free. Ticket sales are limited and availability depends upon wagon capacity for the evening. Refreshments, including hot chocolate, will be available.
The wagons will proceed east from the parking lot of Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park St., to the turnaround at the east end of Park Street and then west to the Biblical Garden at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The wagons and carriages will then turn around and return to the starting point. The time for each ride is about 40 minutes.
All proceeds collected during the events go to the Park Street Historical Association, a neighborhood organization devoted to preserving the historical importance of Greenville.
The wagon rides are entering their 29th year as a local holiday staple.
Additional information about the association or the wagon rides are available online at parkstreetgreenville.org.
