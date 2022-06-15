One Greenville neighborhood will be celebrating the 246th birthday of the United States with a longstanding patriotic event.
The Park Street Independence Day Parade, a staple in Greenville for more than three decades, is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. July 4.
The parade begins at the east end of Park Street and proceeds west to the Kavanaugh United Methodist Church. The event traditionally draws dozens of floats, marching and equestrian groups, color guards, antique and classic cars, trucks and tractors, four-wheelers, motorcycles and more.
The Park Street Historical Association is inviting visitors to bring chairs to sit along the sidewalks. No firearms or fireworks will be allowed, and parade organizers discourage throwing candy from floats for safety and litter reasons. Spectators are encouraged to honor the flag during the parade by standing, removing hats and paying respect.
Additional information is available at www.parkstreetgreenville.org, or by calling Brent Money at 903-450-6420 or email at brent.money@gmail.com
At the conclusion of the parade (approximately 11 a.m.) Kavanaugh United Methodist Church will present its annual patriotic program.
