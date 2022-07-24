The summer of 2022 is heating up at Greenville parks.
The Parks and Recreation Department continues to conduct pop up events at each of the parks during this summer, with activities including chalk art, corn hole games, sports, scavenger hunts and more. Three separate events are on tap during the next week.
The schedule for the program includes events at Warren Park between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, at Wright Park between 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday and at the SportsPark between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday.
A pop up event is scheduled at Oak Creek Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and the series is scheduled to conclude at Greenville’s newest park, Austin Park, in the 1700 block of Wesley Street, between 9 and 11 a.m. Aug. 11.
All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994.
