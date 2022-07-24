Pop up at the parks

The Parks and Recreation Department will host pop up events at three of Greenville’s parks in the coming week, including Wright Park on Tuesday morning. The park is located adjacent to the Wright Park Municipal Golf Course, 5403 U.S.69 Business in Greenville.

The summer of 2022 is heating up at Greenville parks.

The Parks and Recreation Department continues to conduct pop up events at each of the parks during this summer, with activities including chalk art, corn hole games, sports, scavenger hunts and more. Three separate events are on tap during the next week.

The schedule for the program includes events at Warren Park between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday, at Wright Park between 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday and at the SportsPark between 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday.

A pop up event is scheduled at Oak Creek Park between 6 and 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and the series is scheduled to conclude at Greenville’s newest park, Austin Park, in the 1700 block of Wesley Street, between 9 and 11 a.m. Aug. 11.

All of the events are free and open to the public. Additional information about the pop ups and about all of the activities from the Parks and Recreation Department is available by calling 903-457-2994.

