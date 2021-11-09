Saturday’s Disabled American Veterans and Auxiliary of Hunt County Veterans Day Parade kicked off a multitude of events scheduled this week, all designed to honor the veterans of Hunt County and the surrounding area.
• William Caldwell of Greenville was the Grand Marshal for the parade. Caldwell is a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy and was involved in the D-Day invasion of Utah Beach as a signalman. The event also included a long line of floats, classic and antique cars, as well as local Cub Scouts, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Posse and the Greenville High School Lion Pride Band.
• Waves of Glory is a flag installation that the Rotary Club of Commerce presents to the community to honor veterans and first responders. The continues this year with the opening ceremony was held Saturday morning in the City Park at Aldridge and Park streets. The flags will be displayed through Nov. 13.
• All veterans are invited to attend a luncheon and show, compliments of Friendlee Live at noon Wednesday at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee Street. Veterans are also welcome to bring their spouse. Those planning to attend must pre-register by calling 903-217-7127.
• The Greenville Independent School District has scheduled a Veterans Day observance for 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the gymnasium of Greenville High School, 3515 Lions Lair Road. The event will feature performances by Greenville ISD students and the first 150 veterans attending will receive free bags of goodies supplied by local merchants.
• In honor of Veterans Day the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum in Greenville is presenting a paver dedication at the Hunt County War Memorial at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A number of veterans bricks and a special paver for the Military Officers Association of America will be installed. As part of the program there will be a presentation of colors by the Greenville High School NJROTC and a salute to all military branches by the Hunt County Honor Guard along with remarks by Ted Oats, President of Northeast Texas MOAA and Susan Lanning, Director of the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum before unveiling the new pavers. For additional questions contact the Museum at (903) 450-4502.
• The Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Rotary Club and the Rotary Post Office Foundation/Landmark on Lee Street are hosting a veterans-themed Business After Hours at the Landmark on Lee Street, 2920 Lee Street, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday. The free event will feature live entertainment, food, drinks, chances at drawings for gift baskets and gift certificates and socializing.
* Texas A&M University-Commerce is hosting the 31st Annual Veterans Vigil on Friday with the theme is “The Forever Oath.”
Brigadier General Mike H. McClendon (Ret.) is this year’s guest speaker for the opening ceremony. The Vigil will begin with a reception starting at 10 a.m. in the foyer outside Rayburn Student Center Conference Rooms. The opening ceremony will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Conference Rooms. Following the opening ceremony, the vigil flame will be lit. and will burn continuously until it is extinguished at the Closing Ceremonies at 4 p.m. Additional information on the website at tamuc.edu/Veterans-and-Military-Services or by contacting Dustin Pearson at Dustin.Pearson@tamuc.edu or 903-886-5123.
• The VFW Post No. 4011 in Greenville will be taking part in the Audie Murphy Celebration Weekend 2021 Saturday. The post will be bringing a group to visit the Audie Murphy Memorial on Highway 69 in Celeste around 11 a.m. The VFW Post 4011 will raise the flags and join in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem. The Farmersville VFW Post No. 7426 will be serving a steak or hamburger lunch with the fixings and a raffle drawing starting at noon. Anyone wanting a meal needs to RSVP by Nov. 10. Cost is $12/8. Additional information and/or RSVP tis available at 903-441-4843.
• A ribbon cutting and flag raising ceremony for Veterans Outpost is scheduled at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1889 Mamie Road in Greenville. Veterans Outpost is a Christian, faith-based group working to support veterans in a variety ways. Veterans Outpost is developing a 50-acre veterans' retreat where it plans to hold four-day to two-week therapeutic getaways for veterans dealing with PTSD, depression, stress and other challenges. The event is open to all and is expected to include military veterans and community leaders as special guests. Additional information is available at VetOutpost.com or by calling 972-771-7280.
Government offices and some businesses will be closed Thursday for the official observance of Veterans Day.
All federal, State of Texas, Hunt County and City of Greenville offices will be closed, as will most banks.
Veterans Day began as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.
