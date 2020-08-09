A little more color is going to be added soon to a downtown Greenville building.
Bill Salamon, stage director/stage manager/set designer at the Texan Theater, previously crafted 30 three-foot by five-foot wooden paintings, which were installed at the former Townhouse Apartments.
The building, owned by Texan Theater owner Barbara Horan, which faces the 2800 blocks of both Lee and Washington streets, has been mostly vacant since an April 2006 fire.
Horan has been working on renovating the property and previously asked Salamon to create about the same number of paintings that were used to fill out empty or damaged window frames on the third floor of the structure,
Salamon, also known for acting and/or directing in many local productions and has since been tasked with adding the paintings to the remaining windows and has come up with something for just about everybody.
The paintings include illustrations of Lucille Ball, Alfred Hitchcock, Charlie Chaplin, Mary Poppins, the Wizard of Oz, Marilyn Monroe, Hogwarts and much more. The paintings have been stored in a warehouse facility Horan also purchased next door to the Texan Theater.
The paintings are expected to be installed in the coming week at the former Townhouse Apartments building.
