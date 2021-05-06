When Tom Collins speaks about what happened in his East Texas town more than a century ago his right hand balls up into a fist — fueled by the emotion of the story. In the early morning hours in Daingerfield, Texas, hooded men arrived at the Morris County Jail to sow vengeance upon a man named Gus Finley — a 62-year-old Black farmer — who had been convicted of killing a white constable.
On a Friday afternoon, a handful of Finley’s relatives were invited to Greenville’s Missionary Baptist Church to hear Collins tell the story of how Gus Finley fought off his attackers for nearly an hour before succumbing to their relentless assault in that jail in May of 1913, and in the early morning hours of that day he was executed by a mob that had ignored an order by the governor ot Texas to leave Finley alone.
When Collins moved to Daingerfield in 1979 he heard rumors about the lynching that were still pervasive in the community. In fact, Finley’s death was one of three in Morris County by mobs. Collins has become immersed in the story and is working on a fictional account of story for a book that he hopes to publish soon.
The man who invited Collins and others to be there on Friday was Rev. Edwin Hawkins, the new pastor at Missionary Baptist, and a descendant of Finley. Hawkins says more than 100 of Finley’s ancestors now call Greenville home.
For Blacks across America, the word lynching represents one of the worrst chapters in American history. In the years after the Civil War, and through the 1950s, the NAACP estimates more than 4,700 people were killed by vigilante mobs. In Texas, more than 790 were hung, shot or burned alive by mobs, including three here in Hunt County. The vast majority of those killed were Black, but in Texas that same fate was inflicted upon those of Mexican descent, especially between 1900 and 1920.
From Greenville to the Arkansas and Louisiana borders, nearly one-third of those extra-judicial killings were in east and northeast Texas. Various civil rights groups, including the Equaly Justice Initiative, estimate the toll to be much higher.
The word lynching incites fury to this day.
“It’s a terrible sad story,” said Collins, who has lived in Daingerfield since 1979 and has spent 40 years trying to track down exactly what happened.
As Collins told the story, he seemed to be overcome by the emotion of it. As Collins talked about how Finley was drug from the jail, to a nearby tree north of Daingerfield and lynched by hooded men, who then, according to newspaper accounts, shot the farmer more than 100 times, his fist was in a firm ball — something that did not escape Hawkins glance.
“I noticed that too,” Hawkins said.
The violence surprised no one in the room but it’s the pain to imagine the aftermath that was difficult for some. Finley and his wife had 16 children and numerous grandchildren by the time of his death. As Collins continued his story, one woman wiped away tears.
In reports colletcted through court transcripts and newspaper accounts, Gus Finley had been a prosperous farmer, owning an estimated 2,000 acres, but from 1909 to 1912 much of Texas was engulfed in one of the state’s worst droughts, which wreaked havoc to farmers across the region. It appears Finley borrowed money to acquire a mule and he may have been late on the payments.
On the morning of Dec. 16, 1912, two men, including Morris County Constable George Tucker, arrived at Finley’s farm in an apparent attempt to repossess the animal but they didn’t identify themselves and at 5 a.m. it was too dark to see properly. The accounts say that Finley fired first, killing Tucker, but in court records Finley argues that he was shot at by the two men and was defending himself.
“Gus had never been in trouble that I can find,” Collins said. “What would make him decide to arbitrarily shoot somebody? For no reason. There was nothing to indicate that. We don’t know but he did shoot (the constable).”
For 40 years, Collins has pursued the fateful story of Finley and Tucker. It hasn’t always been easy and part of that journey was to Greenville to meet with descendants, including some who have only heard pieces of the story through the years.
“Nobody really talked about it,” said Hawkins of his own grandmother, who was about eight when her grandfather was killed that morning in 1913.
The story, however, still holds relevance to many today.
“At that time frame an African-American had no rights to be upheld,” said Hawkins, who said he was in his late teens before he even knew the family history. “It infuriates me that they had no protection in place and no justice system.”
Hawkins said it’s his belief that his grandmother, along with many in the family, were forever traumatized by the events of 1913. The actually lynching was almost never spoken about. However, there was an air of caution and mistrust that permeated the family for decades.
Hawkins said when he was younger he could never understand why his grandmother would not accept visitors or bill collectors when there was no daylight.
The irrefutable facts was a constable was dead. The main suspect was a Black man. The white citizens of Daingerfield wanted their own justice. In 1912 Texas, the burden to prove his innocence was going to be an uphill battle. With an all-white jury, questionable legal representation, Finley was found guilty and sentenced to death in March of 1913.
It was at this point when Texas Gov. Oscar Collquit stepped in and said that there needed to be a 30-day respite for Finley to ensure the case had been handled properly. The decision enraged the populace.
Newspaper accounts from around Texas note that at least two churches and the Finley home was burned by the mob. It was a continuation of violent acts that would repeat itself all over the country, and Collins places the blame squarely on the Ku Klux Klan, which was among the state’s most dominant politcal forces at the time. The Bryan Eagle newspaper described the days leading up to the lynching in this way (which was not uncommon at the time): “Intense feeling has existed against the negro in Morris County and mob violence has been threatened at different times.”
Collins said the KKK had already threatened to kill Finley before he went to trial, forcing authorities to move him to Sulphur Springs to await trial. After his conviction, Finley was set to be executed on May 6, but that’s when Collquit intervened by delaying the execution a month and by not making it a public spectacle.
“On the night of May 5, a crowd angry that they would not be allowed to see him dance at the end of a rope, decided that they would deal with this,” said Collins, who added that the mob then moved to attack two Black churches and Finley’s residence.
It’s Collins’ circumstantial belief that Collquit, who first settled in Daingerfield, knew the Finleys. Even the power of the governor could not change the outcome of Finley’s fate. A week after Finley was lynched, his younger brother, George Finley, was shot and killed leading many of their children and relatives to leave the area.
For the relatives in the room, Friday’s meeting was a powerful reminder of the trials their ancestors endured and a commitment to keep those stories alive.
