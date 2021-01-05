This coming Monday, the Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission will listen to its first applicant for a permit to open a liquor store in Greenville since voters approved of retail hard liquor sales in the November election.
At the meeting, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Fletcher Warren Civic Center, a public hearing is planned, in which a conditional use permit is being sought by Jennifer Frank to open a Spec’s Wine, Spirits & Finer Foods store at the Greenville Promenade, in part of the now-vacant space formerly occupied by the Bealls department store that closed this past fall.
After the public hearing Monday, the P&Z Commission plans to vote on whether or not to recommend approval of the conditional use permit to the Greenville City Council. The city council then plans to vote on officially approving the application at its meeting the following day, on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The legalization of the sale of hard liquor for “off-premises consumption” was Proposition 2 on the ballot in Greenville’s municipal election in November. It was placed on the ballot after a petition was submitted in January 2020, which contained 2,544 certified signatures – therefore fulfilling the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s requirement of the number of signatures being at least equal to 35 percent of the number of Greenville residents who voted in the last gubernatorial (governor’s) election.
The petition was started by Tim Reeves Consulting out of Dallas, representing the Greenville Taxpayers for Economic Development group. Councilman Jerry Ransom was the campaign’s appointed treasurer.
In the months leading up to the election, the city council added restrictions to the city’s code of ordinances for liquor sales in preparation for the then-potential legalization of retail liquor sales.
Those restrictions included giving the city council authority to “grant variance” to the distance requirements between liquor stores and daycare centers, child care facilities, or other facilities such as schools or churches, in the interest of “health, safety, and the welfare of the public.” Another rule added to the code of ordinances by the city council states that liquor stores have to operate out of separate premises, and must be separated from other businesses by at least a wall.
