Fearing major disruptions to their quiet enclave, residents of a south Greenville neighborhood cheered a Planning and Zoning Commission decision Monday night that denied approval of a preliminary plat for a nearby planned subdivision.
After several hours of testimony and a lengthy executive session, the nine-member commission unanimously rejected a preliminary plat for Forest Ridge Estates, a planned 85-acre, 226-lot, single-family development just south of Jack Finney Boulevard and a little east of state Hwy. 34. Earlier, however, the commission approved a zoning change from agricultural to single-family-2 requested by the developer. Commissioners James Evans and Lonnie Doan voted against the approval.
During an at times heated public hearing, about 15 people came to the microphone to state opposition to Forest Ridge Estates, a housing project planned by Altura Homes.
The predominant complaint expressed by residents of Hunters Run is that traffic will pour into their neighborhood – which has one way in and one way out – from the Forest Ridge subdivision. The extra traffic volume would alter the quiet, pedestrian-friendly character of Hunters Run and clog its streets with hundreds of automobiles streaming in from the new development, they said.
The commission’s decision can be appealed, but the matter cannot go before the City Council until the appeals process plays out. Altura, however, can modify the plat and resubmit it. A number of residents said they would not oppose the new subdivision if a modified plat addressed their concerns about traffic flow.
The contentious issue has been brewing since the spring. Some Hunters Run residents have gone door-to-door and generated petitions against the Forest Ridge project.
“There are many reasons for opposition, I’m going to center on one: quality of life,” said resident Nick Funk. “Hunters Run is a one way in, one way out cul de sac and has been so for 40 years. This has created an expectation among the residents. The loop of Hunters Run … has become a known walking loop. It’s quiet, safe, shaded. It’s one of the few (neighborhoods) like that in our area. People walk the streets. Sidewalks are unnecessary because of minimal traffic. People know each other, greet each other, look out for one another.
“Connecting the roads to the Forest Ridge development would change all that. No longer do we have a cul de sac; it’d be a throughway. No longer would people safely walk down the street. No longer would we know the people who are passing by our homes. No longer could children safely ride their bicycles and play in front of their yards.”
At the beginning of the hearing, Todd Winters of Engineering Concepts, which is working with Altura, said the developer intends to make a large investment with modern curb and gutter streets and utilities infrastructure. It intends to have finished houses in 2025 during Phase 1 of the project.
Evans asked Winters if project designers had ever considered other options for traffic.
“We are open to other options,” including not connecting to the Hunters Run neighborhood, said Winters. However, the company does have to abide by rules established by TxDOT as well as city fire and safety standards. So it must have two points of ingress and egress to the subdivision.
Numerous residents said they have no problem with Altura or the planned subdivision as long as it does not funnel its traffic into Hunters Run.
