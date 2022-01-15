The SPCA of Texas has been awarded custody of the more than 80 animals seized from a Hunt County residence.
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and the SPCA of Texas conducted the seizure of the allegedly mistreated animals on the morning of Jan. 9.
During a hearing conducted Friday, Hunt County Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden asked Max Ashley whether he had voluntarily agreed to relinquish custody of the 84 animals after he met with County Attorney Calvin Grogan and representatives of SPCA of Texas.
“I haven’t counted them, but I’m sure it is,” Ashley said of the total number of dogs and cats.
Ashley said he wanted to make sure the animals would be taken care of.
“They told me they wouldn’t be put down,” he said. “They all were healthy.”
Linden replied that the SPCA of Texas intends to do the best it can.
“We don’t want them to suffer and they don’t want them to suffer,” Linden said.
The hearing was conducted via teleconference due to COVID-19 protocols.
The SPCA of Texas and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office served a search and seizure warrant at a property in the 3200 block of Hunt County Road 4301, just north of Greenville, before removing 87 animals from the property. The animals included 73 dogs, 11 cats and three deceased puppies.
The animals were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center.
The animals appeared to be suffering from various health conditions, including eye issues, ear issues, hair loss and overgrown nails, and several appeared to be underweight.
