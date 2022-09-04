Counselors at Glen Oaks Hospital in Greenville see many of the same disturbing behaviors among local teens that are trending throughout society in general.
Among those trends are higher rates of suicide, increased episodes of self-harm, and more depression, anxiety and substance abuse. According to a 2022 report by the National Alliance on Mental Health, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people age 15 to 24 in the United States. Almost 20% of high school students have reported serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have attempted to take their lives.
Recognizing a pressing need that’s going unfulfilled, Glen Oaks Hospital in Greenville is launching an adolescent outpatient program designed to address the mental health needs of local teenagers.
“We really see that there’s a need for the youth services and that they’re an underserved population,” said Matthew Bertagnole, Glen Oaks CEO and a trained adolescent counselor. A lack of mental health services for teenagers is evident in Hunt County as well as many parts of the state, according to Bertagnole. “We’re trying to get as many available options and resources available as we can locally so we can prevent a kid from decompensating to the point where they have to be sent to Dallas or someone farther away for a higher level of care.”
The program at Glen Oaks initially will accommodate about 12 teenagers and will take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The program will include such things as therapeutic group sessions, art therapy, psychodrama, movement therapy, teaching coping skills, emotional regulation, building healthy friendships and support systems, and developing empathy and self-awareness. The treatment target is eight to 12 weeks. Some teens may not need that long while others may require a longer period of time.
“We’re looking at the whole of the person, which for me as a parent (she has five teens of her own) would be really important,” said Noelle Carmen, Glen Oaks director of business development.
The therapy sessions will be guided by Joanette Woods, a professional school counselor. When asked about the pressures placed upon today’s teens that were not prevalent decades ago, she replied: “Social media is huge. Social media controls adolescents, their lives, their behaviors. It’s all about social media.
“It all seems to fall back to what someone said about that individual on social media as well as what’s going on and what’s not going on at home.”
In many cases, a teen’s troubles boil down to dysfunctional parenting.
“Parents seem to be unavailable. And that may be because they’re working two or three jobs, because the kids are coming from a single-parent family. So they (parents) are really not emotionally available.”
Often, parents have issues with substance abuse or harbor traumatic experiences, Woods explained.
“They have so many traumatic experiences that they’re unavailable to themselves, so they can’t be available to their children. They don’t know how to be available to their children. They don’t know how to heal and work on themselves,” noted Woods.
Regarding the types of mental health problems counselors see in many of today’s trouble teenagers, Bertagnole said they run the gamut.
“You certainly see psychosis, it’s usually in accordance with depression symptoms rather than schizophrenia. One of the big trends is self-harming. There’re so many different forms of self-harming (such as cutting oneself). They’ve expanded that to swallowing things that might do damage to their body because they feel like it’s a way to punish themselves or that they’re not worthy of better treatment in their lives.”
Glen Oaks is a member of the Hunt County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, which is working to improve mental health services throughout the county. The concept of behavioral health teams is expanding in counties across the state, according to Jennifer Hubner, a Glen Oaks business development specialist. Many counties see the same teenage behavioral problems – self-harm, suicide, depression, anxiety and substance abuse, she said.
Glen Oaks wants the community to know that its program is accessible.
“We’re really trying to get the word out that anyone, be it a teacher, parent, counselor, doctor – anyone can make a referral and we will do an assessment,” said Bertagnole.
He urges adults to take any troubling behavior seriously and “don’t act like it’s no big deal.” Glen Oaks would rather see a kid who doesn’t necessarily need a high-degree of therapy than for a parent to assume the program will not benefit their child “and then the kid winds up seriously injured, in the hospital, or worse.”
