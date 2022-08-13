Several hundred people turned out in Greenville Saturday morning for an appearance by Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
While most attending the event at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center came to hear O’Rourke during his stop as part of a statewide tour of his campaign for the office of Governor of the State of Texas, there was a significant turnout of protesters outside of the building both before, during and after the event, which prompted the presence of multiple law enforcement officers from the Greenville Police Department, Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety.
The confrontations between the O’Rourke supporters and protesters, while often extremely vocal, did not turn violent.
O’Rourke is facing incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in November.
