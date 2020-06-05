Around a dozen individuals gathered Wednesday evening at the Market Square in downtown Greenville to map out details for Sunday afternoon’s planned march and protest to promote racial justice in the community.
The “We Are George Floyd” event is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
Dan Perkins with the Corporation For Cultural Diversity said the day will include a peaceful march and a rally at the Hunt County Courthouse.
“Cedric Dean will be the master of ceremonies for the program,” Perkins said.
Dean is the Place 6 representative on the Greenville City Council.
Perkins said the rally will also feature at least two guest speakers.
Sunday’s event is also being organized through the efforts of the Greenville Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and NAACP Greenville Branch.
Representatives from each agency were on hand for Wednesday’s meeting and discussed several topics, including whether there should be more of an effort to encourage younger members of the community to participate.
Greenville Police Chief Scott Smith and Assistant Chief Will Cole also attended the meeting and pledged the support of law enforcement to assist with the program.
Those wanting to take part in the march are asked to meet at Market Square at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The march will proceed west on Lee Street to the courthouse. After the rally, the procession will continue to Stonewall Street to Washington and then back to Market Square.
Those participating in the event are asked to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and observing social distancing.
Heat is also expected to be a factor, as temperatures Sunday are forecast to climb into the 90s.
