CADDO MILLS — The skies above Caddo Mills may get a little noisy later this month.
The spring Pyrofest event is scheduled May 15-17 and is designed for anyone who appreciates fireworks and how they are created and displayed.
Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas is hosting the event on the grounds of Nelson’s Fireworks, 2768 Interstate 30 in Caddo Mills.
Hobbyists with professional fireworks display companies from across the state are being invited to participate. The official description of the Pyrofest indicates the event begins Friday, May 15, with classes on building fireworks, open manufacturing and open shooting all day.
On Saturday, May 16, there will be professional displays for the members and the public to watch, as well as another day for fireworks building and open shooting.
Sunday is designated as a clean-up day and a farewell until the next event.
Admission is available on three levels. Full access includes membership in the Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, while under a guest pass the visitor cannot touch the fireworks but can join in all three days and learn from the professionals and anyone wanting to just watch the fireworks displays can show up Saturday and pay the viewer fee at the gate.
Additional information about the event and Pyrotechnic Artists of Texas, based in Lewisville, is available at the organization’s website at fireants.org.
Nelson’s Fireworks at the intersection of Interstate 30 and FM 1903 sits on what was once the family farm. Brothers Rex and Roy Nelson own and operate the company, which also includes locations in Rockwall and across North Texas.
