It’s not uncommon for military veterans to find reintegration back into civilian life challenging to at least some degree. However, while a period of adjustment may be all it takes for some veterans, for others the transition can be more difficult.
In view of situations that can arise in these harder cases, Hunt County Attorney G. Calvin Grogan is testing a program called “Operation Second Chance,” in which veterans who commit Class A or Class B misdemeanors – and also suffer from diagnosed mental illnesses linked to their service – can apply to take a 12-month rehabilitative treatment program.
Upon successful completion of the treatment, Grogan then files an expunction petition for the veteran and also represents them at the expunction hearing in an effort to get the offense removed from the veteran’s record.
“We had flyers about this program with my office’s phone number on them posted in all the jail cells,” Grogan told the Herald-Banner. “That way, any veterans who might find themselves there might see it and think it could be helpful for them.
“To be eligible, they have to be diagnosed with a mental illness related to their military service, which can include problems like substance abuse and alcoholism,” Grogan said. “If I accept their case, I then file it in the courtroom and ask the judge if they’d be willing to give a 12-month delay in their decision, to give the veteran the opportunity to go through the rehabilitation program.”
While the program is called “Operation Second Chance,” it isn’t necessarily limited to veterans who have only committed their first misdemeanor offense.
“I reserve the right to say no to anyone, but I like to consider everyone who applies,” Gorgan said. “I consider each case on the individual basis, because the goal is to get the veteran re-integrated into the community.”
While Grogan says he tries to be generous with those he considers for the program, he points out that in the case of offenses in which there was a victim, that the victim has to approve of the veteran entering the program.
“If there was a victim involved, like if it was an assault, I need to know if the victim is in support of the veteran going through the program before I accept them,” Grogan said.
Two weeks ago, the first individual accepted into Operation Second Chance successfully completed the rehabilitative program and was able to get their offense expunged from their record.
Currently, there are three people working through the program, two of which have DUIs and are about six months into their treatment.
