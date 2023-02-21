With the filing period now over to run for a place on the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, four candidates are seeking seats.
The three places on the board up for election are District 2 (currently served by Trena Stafford), District 3 (currently served by Bonnie-Jean Stewart), and District 4 (currently served by Tish Woodruff). All three incumbents have filed to run, and challenger Anji Taylor has signed up to run for the District 2 spot against Stafford. Stewart and Woodruff are running unopposed.
Stafford has lived in Greenville since 1987, where she has since served as Council PTA president. She also has volunteered to direct Bowie Elementary School’s reading lab and has worked as a private music teacher.
In addition, Stafford has been heavily involved in DrugFree Greenville, Shattered Dreams, Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation (GEEF), and the Greenville Suzuki Strings Association.
Stafford has served on the GISD school board for 15 years.
Her challenger for the District 2 spot, Anji Taylor, is the president of GEEF, which is a non-profit organization that raises money for teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or the school district. In Spring 2022, GEEF awarded grants to 17 teachers that ranged from $235 to $4,808.
Taylor also has children attending school in GISD and has been active in the PTA.
As for Stewart, she has served on the school board since May 2021, when she was appointed to serve the rest of an unexpired term after Janna Stephens resigned.
Stewart is a graduate of Greenville High School and is the program manager for Hunt Regional Lab Solutions. She is also well-known in the community for serving on many boards and committees, including the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center Board, GISD Student Health Advisory Committee, Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board, New Horizons Advisory Board, and Keep Greenville Beautiful Board.
Most recently, Stewart was named Greenville Chamber Board Member of the Year at the chamber banquet Friday.
Also running unopposed is Woodruff, who has served on the board since November 2018. Like Stewart, she is also a graduate of Greenville High School.
Woodruff has been an active volunteer for GISD for 20 years and has served on the Greenville Council PTA Board for 18 years. She is also on the GEEF Board and has served on the District Education Improvement Committee.
