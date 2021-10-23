Hunt County voters have cast only a few hundred ballots so far for the Nov 2 elections, which will determine the fate of a total of more than $187 million in proposed bond issues.
The bonds would be used to pay for a new Hunt County Detention Center and new school buildings in Commerce and Lone Oak. A property tax freeze for senior citizens is on the ballot in West Tawakoni, the new town of Poetry is considering a sales tax to pay for improving streets and there are proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.
Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash said that as of Thursday evening, 560 people had voted in person for the election, with 59 votes by mail having been received.
Early voting for the Nov. 2 elections is scheduled to continue through Friday, Oct. 29. Early voting is set at the Hunt County Voter Administration Building, 2217A Washington Street, Greenville, for all county precincts; Commerce City Hall, 1119 Alamo Street, Commerce for Precincts 426, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, and 434; and the Lone Oak ISD Administration Office, 8162 Highway 69 South, Lone Oak, for Precincts 318, 319, 323, 324 and 325. Early voting is scheduled 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day and is scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration web site at www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election
• Hunt County has a proposition on the ballot, calling for a $75 million dollar bond, which is approved would pay for a new jail complex, to include sheriff’s offices and also to allow for the expansion of not only future county buildings, but for the expansion of the jail itself as the need arises. The bonds would be used to replace the current Hunt County Detention Center.
• Commerce ISD Proposition A, if approved by voters, would allow for the issuance of $62.5 million in bonds for a new Commerce Middle School, installing turf and parking areas at the baseball and softball fields and building restrooms and concessions.
Proposition B would allow for the issuance of $5.5 million to construct a multipurpose facility to be used by students, programs and the citizens of Commerce.
Additional information about the election is available at commerceisdbond.com
• The Lone Oak ISD Proposition A is calling for $41 million to pay for school facilities and $3.9 million to pay for improvements to Buffalo Stadium. Information at www.loisdbond.com indicated the bonds would be used to fund classroom and science lab additions and renovations, band hall and career and technical education expansions, safety and security and ADA compliance upgrades, athletic improvements, and more.
• The City of West Tawakoni is conducting elections to choose Places 1, 3 and 5 on the city council.
Proposition A on the City of West Tawakoni ballot proposes a freeze on property taxes for senior citizens.
• The incorporation of the Town of Poetry was approved by voters in November 2020 and the community’s first council was chosen in May of this year. Town of Poetry Proposition A on the Nov 2 ballot calls for approval of the adoption of a sales and use tax of 2% to pay provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
• The eight proposed Constitutional amendments include Proposition 1, which would allow charitable raffles to be conducted at rodeo events hosted or sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Proposition 2 would allow a county to issue debt to finance transportation infrastructure, excluding toll roads, in underserved parts of the county. Proposition 3 would prevent a governmental entity from limiting or prohibiting religious services. Proposition 4 would change the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge. Proposition 5 would provide additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office. Proposition 6 would guarantee residents of long-term care facilities the right to designate someone as an essential caregiver. Proposition 7 would allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead. And Proposition 8 would allow the surviving spouse of a service member who is killed or fatally injured to receive a property tax exemption.
