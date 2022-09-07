A person was wounded during an early morning shooting in Commerce, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to a report from Sheriff’s Lt. Roger Seals, the department’s dispatch received a call at 12:09 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance in the 5800 block of Highway 11. The caller advised that gunshots had been fired and one person had been injured.
Deputies arrived and found that a large party was going on and that a disturbance had occurred in the parking lot. During the disturbance, one individual was shot in the abdomen. American Medical Response arrived and provided medical care to the individual, who was flown by air ambulance to a Plano hospital.
As of Tuesday morning, there was no update as to the condition of the wounded individual or whether any suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.