One person was killed Thursday morning in a pickup vs. bicycle collision in Hunt County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported the accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 69 near Lone Oak.
“There was a Dodge Ram pickup which was headed southbound on the roadway and a second vehicle, a bicycle, which was also proceeding southbound,” Bradford said. “For some as yet unexplained reason, the rider of the bicycle turned in front of the pickup and was struck. The individual was deceased.”
Units with Hunt County EMS and the Lone Oak and Cash fire departments also responded to the scene.
Bradford said the identity of the deceased individual was not immediately released as the next of kin had not yet been identified.
No additional details were available as of press time.
