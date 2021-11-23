One person died and a second individual was seriously injured as the result of an early Tuesday morning one vehicle crash along Interstate 30.
The incident was the culmination of a chase which began in Rockwall County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported Texas Highway Patrol Troopers were contacted shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday to assist with a pursuit of a vehicle on the interstate at mile marker 88 just south of Caddo Mills.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that the Rockwall Police Department attempted to stop a white Chrysler 300 for the violation of a stolen license plate,” Bradford said. “Once the pursuit continued into the city of Fate, Fate Police Department took over the pursuit.”
Bradford said the vehicle traveled into the median of the interstate and lost control, striking a culvert and coming to rest between the creek and the bridge.
“The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger was transported to Medical City of Plano with life threatening injuries,” Bradford said, adding the investigation was ongoing Tuesday afternoon.
No additional information was immediately available.
