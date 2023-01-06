A Dallas County man was killed early Thursday morning in a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 30 in Hunt County.
Westen Hurst, 29, of Garland, died at the scene of the crash just west of Greenville, according to a report from Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford.
Bradford said the accident occurred westbound on the interstate near F.M. 1903.
"It occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Freightliner truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-30 with a towed unit attached," Bradford said. "The truck tractor slowed for traffic and was struck from behind by a blue Nissan Versa. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured, the driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time."
