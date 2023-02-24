One person was killed and four others were injured in a head-on collision in Greenville on Friday.
The names of people involved in the accident were not being released as of Friday afternoon.
Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford reported that the accident occurred at approximately 12:49 p.m Friday at the intersection of State Highway 224 and FM 118.
Bradford said a preliminary investigation indicated that a Nissan Rogue was traveling westbound on Highway 224 and a Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling eastbound.
“The Nissan attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and struck the Mitsubishi Mirage head on in the eastbound lane of traffic,” Bradford said.
The driver of the Rogue was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the passenger was transported to Medical City of Plano.
The driver of the Mirage was transported to Medical City of Plano, along with the rear passenger.
“The additional passenger was pronounced deceased on scene,” Bradford said.
Bradford said the investigation was ongoing and no further information was immediately available Friday.
