John S. Lindsey, the postmaster of Greenville, has made a lot of stops during his career and intends on making a final delivery this month.
Lindsey has served as the local postmaster for a little more than three years, having followed predecessors David Blackwell and Johnny Little, although his route has taken him all through Texas.
“In July it will be 24 years,” he said. “I served 20 years in the military before that.”
During the interim Lindsey has served as assistant postmaster, officer-in-charge and postmaster in Pottsboro, Mabank, Denison, Seagoville, Denton, Carrollton and elsewhere.
Friday will be his last day in Greenville, as Lindsey will officially become the postmaster of Van Alstyne later this month.
“Van Alstyne is where I live,” Lindsey said. “It seems like a nice place to end my career.”
Local carrier Douglas Vail contacted the Herald-Banner to note how during his tenure as Greenville postmaster, Lindsey was instrumental in repainting the city carrier Long Life Vehicles, expanding room around carrier cases, making collection box times more efficient and maintaining a pleasant work environment.
“Although he looks tough in his boots and his ‘Big Bad John’ ringtone, John excels in superb human relations, has a good sense of humor, is always fair, honest, reliable, approachable, loyal to the service and a good conversationalist,” Vail said. “John S. Lindsey will leave an indelible and positive mark as postmaster.”
Lindsey said there have been many changes with the job during the past two dozen years.
“The way we work the mail and the way we sort the mail has changed,” he said.
The biggest change has come in the reduction in daily mail with the shift in communication onto the internet and cellphones.
“When I started people were still writing letters,” Lindsey said. “Just in the past 20 years, the world has changed a lot.”
Lindsey said he is proud of working for the United Postal Service.
“We’re still way cheaper than the competition,” Lindsey said. “I still think we provide a vital service to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.