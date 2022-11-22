One person died in an early Sunday morning one-vehicle accident near Union Valley
The identity of the victim of the crash was not available as of Monday morning.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of State Highway 276.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a concrete barrier,” Bradford said. “The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene.”
The accident remained under investigation Monday and no additional details were immediately available.
