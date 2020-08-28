One person was killed in a Thursday evening truck vs. SUV head-in collision in Hunt County.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said that at approximately 6:47 p.m. Thursday, a DPS Trooper drove upon a major crash at State Highway 66 just north of FM1570.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a white Ford Explorer was traveling southwest on State Highway 66 and a Freightliner truck tractor was traveling northwest on State Highway 66,” Bradford said. “For an as of yet to be determined reason the driver of the Ford Explorer veered into the northwest lane of travel striking the truck tractor head on. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured, the driver of the Ford Explorer was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Bradford said the investigation was ongoing as of this afternoon and no additional information was immediately available.
