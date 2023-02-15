With one more day to file for the May 6 election three candidates have signed up to run for seats on the Greenville ISD school board.
As of Wednesday afternoon, all those who have filed are running unopposed.
This time around, the three places on the GISD school board that have reached the end of their term are District 2 (currently served by Trena Stafford), District 3 (currently served by Bonnie-Jean Stewart), and District 4 (currently served by Tish Woodruff). So far, the district has confirmed that Stewart and Woodruff have filed to run for re-election, and Anji Taylor has filed to run for the District 2 spot.
Taylor is the president of the Greenville Educational Enrichment Foundation (GEEF), a non-profit organization that raises money for teacher grants for educational opportunities that aren’t otherwise funded by the state or the school district. In Spring 2022, GEEF awarded grants to 17 teachers that ranged from $235 to $4,807.90.
Taylor also has children attending school in GISD and has been active in the PTA.
As for Stewart, she has served on the school board since May 2021, when she was appointed to serve the rest of an unexpired term after Janna Stephens resigned.
Stewart is a graduate of Greenville High School and is the program manager for Hunt Regional Lab Solutions. She is also well-known in the community for serving on many boards and committees, including the Hunt County Children’s Advocacy Center Board, GISD Student Health Advisory Committee, Greenville Chamber of Commerce Board, New Horizons Advisory Board, and Keep Greenville Beautiful Board.
Woodruff has served on the board since November 2018. Like Stewart, she is also a graduate of Greenville High School.
Woodruff has been an active volunteer for GISD for 20 years, and has served on the Greenville Council PTA Board for 18 years. She is also currently on the GEEF Board, and has served on the District Education Improvement Committee.
Those who would like to file to run for a place on the GISD school board will need to pick up a candidate packet in the communications office at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, 4004 Moulton St. For more information about running for a seat on the GISD school board, call the administration department at 903-457-2500.
