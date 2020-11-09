The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest early Thursday morning after a multi-county high-speed pursuit.
Jan Michael Aaron Olmstead, 35, no address listed, was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Friday on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public servant, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Olmstead was booked into the jail at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
“We had to chase him all the way down to Wood County,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks. “The DPS had to spike him before we could catch him.”
Olmstead was being held in the jail on a total of $220,500 bond and as a wanted fugitive out of Michigan.
Meeks said his office received a call at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday concerning an assault at a residence in Wills Point.
“When they arrived they found a 58-year-old male had been stabbed, but he refused any medical treatment,” Meeks said.
The officers filed an aggravated assault report and a short time later observed a white Mercury sedan that Olmstead was believed to be driving and attempted a traffic stop. Olmstead refused and the chase began.
“They followed him along Highway 69 into Rains County and they were at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour,” Meeks said.
A DPS trooper from Wood County was able to drop spike sticks and deflate all of the tires on the vehicle. Olmstead then was taken into custody without further incident.
“He had three or four warrants out of Michigan,” Meeks said, adding that Olmstead and the reported stabbing victim may have been related, but that the connection between the two was still uncertain as of Friday.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
