The Greenville Lions’ 51-3 football victory last year over Forney was special to receiver-defensive end Michael Surface.
Not only did the victory lock down the Lions’ first playoff spot in football since 2003 but it was against Surface’s former school. And to top it off, Surface sang the national anthem before the game with the Greenville High School choir.
“My old school, the national anthem and we just whipped them,” said Surface, who celebrated the victory on the T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium turf with the other players. “It was exciting.”
Not every football player at a 5A school gets to sing in the choir. They’re usually too busy with football. Few football singers, if any, make the all-state mixed choir. But Surface did, along with Miranda Price of GHS.
“He made the mixed choir, the top 221 singers in the state,” said Michael’s father Scott Surface, who is the choir director at GHS. “The process starts with 15,000 (singers).”
Just to reach state, the singers have to be one of the top performers at the district, pre-area and regional competitions.
Michael, who sings bass II, comes by his voice naturally. Not only is his father a choir director but so were his grandparents Martha and Richard Surface. Martha was the choir director at Killeen High School and Richard was the choir director at Killeen Ellison
“He’s a natural singer and he’s a leader singing-wise in the choir program,” said Scott Surface, who calls Michael the best singer he’s ever worked with.
Scott Surface has also taught choir at Forney, Killeen, Aldine Nimitz and Spring Twin Creeks Middle School near Houston.
Michael’s been singing in choirs since elementary school, longer than he’s played football. He sings in three choirs at GHS: varsity men’s, varsity mixed and the encore choir, a select group of about 22 singers.
The encore group sang the national anthem at the Forney game and plans to sing it again at a home game this season.
Michael also sang a solo as the Teen Angel in the GHS performing arts department production of the musical “Grease” in 2019.
He started playing football as a freshman at Forney High School. He played running back and linebacker.
“As soon as I got here (Greenville) they changed me to end,” he said.
The 6-4, 230-pound Surface made the honorable mention all-District 8-5A-II list at defensive end in 2019 after recording 29 tackles for the 6-5 Lions. Surface leads the 2-1 Lions in 2020 with 16 tackles, all of them solos.
Dad said it’s “nerve-racking” watching his son play football. Michael, who has an older brother Ricky, is the first member of his family to play football.
“I never played football so I kind of play through him,” said the father. “I get heated when I see him get held (and there’s no penalty).”
The Lion coaches have plans for Surface this season at H-back and on the defensive line.
“He’s talented,” said Lions head coach Darren Duke. “He’s going to be a football-playing, choir-singing dude. I think he can play at the next level.”
Surface said his goal is to earn a college scholarship in football.
“My goal is (NCAA) DI, to work from there,” he said.
Surface would also like to eventually play in the NFL and plans to keep singing.
“I’m going do to choir in college,” he said. “I can’t really see myself as a choir director.”
Scott said Michael would like to play football at North Texas and sing in UNT’s renowned choir.
“He knows the choir director at UNT (Allen Hightower).”
Not only is Surface known for his talents in football and the choir but also his long, flowing black hair.
“When we were at all-state in February people would stop him and say, ‘I really love your hair,’” said Scott Surface.
“I don’t plan on cutting it unless I have to,” said Michael Surface.
