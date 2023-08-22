With the intention of reducing police response times, City of Greenville officials are considering purchasing the building that was the former Tractor Supply store, at 2703 Traders Road, and converting it into a police substation.
The department’s current building at 3000 Lee St., which is 33,668 square feet on 2.96 acres, is strained by not only having a lack of office space but also having insufficient storage space for equipment.
If the city acquires the old Tractor Supply, it will be getting gaining an 18,750-square-foot building on 3.77 acres, dramatically expanding the department’s capacity – which will also give the police more of a presence on the south side of Greenville, in the city’s more “prominent retail district.”
The city has negotiated a deal with the seller to purchase the building for $2.6 million and the Greenville City Council plans to vote Tuesday, Aug. 22 on whether to approve the purchase.
More than two-thirds of the money the city plans to use for the purchase comes from remaining American Rescue Plan COVID relief funds, with the rest coming from the portion of the city’s fund balance that’s allotted toward capital improvements.
