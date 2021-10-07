Greenville will feature a little bit of Bavaria again this weekend, as the Greenville Council of the Knights of Columbus 7438 hosts the annual Oktoberfest for Charity.
The organization typically anticipates between 800 and 1,000 people during the event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Knights of Columbus hall, 2705 Sunset Strip at Highway 34.
The event is the council’s annual fundraiser that supports charity projects which include Christmas food baskets for the needy, scholarships for area high school graduating seniors, sponsorships of youth league sports teams, stipends for seminarians studying towards their ordination into the priesthood, and emergency disaster relief.
The event includes a meal with bratwurst and sausage from Muenster, grilled lemon chicken, German potato salad, sauerkraut and red cabbage, European breads, desserts, and ice tea. Take-outs will be available. Soft drinks and adult beverages will also be for sale.
There will also be a kid zone with bounce house, cotton candy and snow cones. Live music will be provided by Trey Houston, love polka music and other local talent.
Advance tickets are priced at $14 for adults ($17 at the door), $5 for children through age 12, and are available from any council member of the Knights of Columbus. Advance tickets are not available the day of the event.
Additional information is available at the web site: greenville-knight-of-columbus-7438-75402.square.site
