Many of us will have an extra day off this weekend to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Multiple events are scheduled in Hunt County for the holiday.
All federal, state, Hunt County and city of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, as will the Greenville ISD, and most banks will also be closed for the federal holiday. The Greenville Herald-Banner’s business office will also be closed.
Here’s a list of events happening Monday.
The Greenville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade is scheduled Monday in cooperation with the Greenville Ministerial Alliance, NAACP Greenville Branch and the Corporation for Cultural Diversity of Greenville.
The parade, with the theme of Connecting Generations, meets at 10 a.m. for line up at Bethlehem Baptist Church and will begin at 11 a.m., circle around the Farmer’s Market and end the parade back at the church.
At noon, a ceremony honoring King will be conducted at the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 4707 Washington St. The ceremony will also honor Grand Marshal Betty Franklin and Junior Grand Marshal Cheston Henry. Awards will be presented for the best floats in the parade.
The 13th annual MLK Awards Ceremony, sponsored by the Hunt County African American Leadership Conference, is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 202 Champion Lane in Commerce.
Keynote speaker for the free event will be Dr. Cephas Archie, vice president for inclusion, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.
The 2023 honorees are Dwala Thompson, Dr. Dimitra Smith, Dr. Marta Mercado-Sierra, Miaya Love, Sarah Stillwell, James Wilkins, Amanda St. Germain-Sehr, Samantha Culbertson, Pastor S.P. Courtney, Damien Franklin, Keiston Champion, Chiquita Wilburn, Pastor Roy Gaffney, Christian Henry, Valerie Reyna, Madiha Ashraf, Dr. James Devlin, Sejal Bhasin, Debora Parra, Lance Neil, Denise Neil, Tony Henry, Stan Mckee, Jeremy Dicken, Wyman Williams, Gerald Woodberry, Lisa Flores Tisdale, Anthony Rigueroa, Elaine Hathaway, Latauna Wight Brown, the Project 1619 Group, Tori Johnson, Sharri Sheats, Christian Standifer, Karlondra Smith, Rocio Lopez, Randy Starks, Latarya “Birdie” Harris, Garon Burgin, Jason Stephenson, Sara Alderman and John Walker
The Texas A&M University Commerce Intercultural Engagement and Leadership group is also hosting a Martin Luther King Day observance, starting at noon Monday in the Rayburn Student Center, Conference Room A&B, 2200 W. Neal St. Additional information is available by contacting Jay Guillory at 903-468-3042 or email at jay.guillory@tamuc.edu.
King, a key leader of the civil rights movement and founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, was slain in Memphis in 1968. Since 1986, the third Monday in January has been observed as a federal holiday in King’s honor.
For more than a decade, the section of Interstate 30 that passes through Greenville has been named in King’s honor.
Signs were unveiled at either end of the Greenville city limits in May 2010 to officially rename the stretch of the interstate as the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway.
