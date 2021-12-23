Most government employees will have an extended break for Christmas.
The weather will feel like anything but the holidays, however.
All City of Greenville offices will close for the Christmas holiday starting Thursday and again next Monday, Dec. 27.
All Hunt County offices, including those at the courthouse, will be closed Thursday and Friday of this week and reopen Dec. 27.
The offices will also be closed Jan. 3.
Waste Connections observes Christmas Day and New Years Day as official holidays. Trash will not be collected in Greenville on Saturday and again on Saturday, Jan. 1. Recycling routes will not be affected this year.
It will be unseasonably warm this week and staying dry and windy.
The National Weather Service forecast was calling for it to be mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 77 and a south southwest wind with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 60 and south southwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Christmas Day forecast is calling for the day to be sunny, with a high near 82 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph.
Areas of North Texas primarily to the west of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex are expected to be listed under elevated fire danger conditions Friday and Saturday due to a combination of breezy southwest winds, low humidity, and the recent rainfall deficit.
Fireworks sales continue through midnight Dec. 31.
There is no burn ban in place in Hunt County and there is no ban on fireworks. However, local and state fire officials are still urging caution as much of the county remains under drought conditions.The use of fireworks is illegal inside the City of Greenville, as well as inside all of the incorporated cities within Hunt County. However, their use is permitted in the unincorporated areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.