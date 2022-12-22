Most government employees will have extended breaks for Christmas and again for New Years, although law enforcement officers will be out in force during the upcoming holiday in an effort to keep the roadways safe.
All State of Texas, City of Greenville and Hunt County offices will close for the Christmas holiday this Friday and again Monday, Dec. 26.
The offices will also be closed Jan. 2.
Waste Connections will not be picking up on Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, with all services delayed one day.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is encouraging everyone to end 2022 safely as they head out on the road for the holidays. The Texas Highway Patrol will conduct its annual Christmas and New Year’s holiday traffic enforcement campaigns beginning this week, looking for people who are speeding, not wearing their seat belts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations.
The Highway Patrol will increase enforcement as part of two initiatives: The nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which runs from Dec. 23 through Jan. 2, as well as Operation Holiday, which runs simultaneously from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26.
Last year, Texas saw 48,641 traffic crashes during the holiday season—Dec. 1, 2021, through Jan. 1, 2022—which resulted in 433 fatalities and 1,695 serious injuries. Almost a quarter of those deaths—23%— were DUI-alcohol related with 98 people killed and 236 seriously injured in drunken driving crashes.
“With everything going on in the world these past few years, we want everyone to be able to celebrate this joyous time of year without the tragic consequences of drinking and driving,” said Texas Department of Transportation Executive Director Marc Williams. “Get together with family and friends and have a great time, but please find an alternative way home if you choose to drink. You have many options available.”
Drunk driving crashes can be easily prevented, yet they can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare service, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely if you decide to drink.
To encourage everyone to enjoy the holidays without drinking and driving, TxDOT’s Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign will launch new PSAs on TV, radio, billboards, social media and at establishments such as bars, restaurants and convenience stores statewide.
