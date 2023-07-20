Three officers – one representing the Greenville Police Department, one the Hunt County Sheriff’s Department, and another the Greenville Fire Department – were recognized by the Greenville Kiwanis Tuesday. They were Jamaine Hamilton, Jonathan Beasley and Nathan Stoker, respectively.
The Greenville Kiwanis have been presenting their officers of the year awards for the last 35 years.
“We’re so proud that we’ve been recognizing what you do since even before [9-11] happened,” Greenville Kiwanis member Dan Perkins said to the officers.
In recognition of the often life-saving work that the honorees do on the regular basis, the heads of their respective departments each sang the praises of their chosen award recipients.
“Engineer Nathan Stoker has been with the Greenville Fire Department for nine years, so I’ve seen the work he does,” Greenville Fire Chief Jeremy Powell said. “He’s always been supportive in helping us develop new technical disciplines … and he’s earned just about every certification there is.”
Similarly, Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones was appreciative of Beasley’s work in parts of the county that the department has identified as “problem areas.”
“He always steps up, he’s always humorous, he enjoys the job, and he has the team in mind,” Jones said. “Not only does he go to the problem areas, but he plays basketball with the kids and gets to know them, and walks through the schools to build that relationship.”
Finally, Greenville Police Chief Chris Smith recognized Greenville born-and-raised officer Jamaine Hamilton.
“When our department voted on who should be our officer of the year this year, the decision was unanimous that Jamaine Hamilton should receive the honor,” Smith said. “He’s homegrown, he grew up here, and he works tirelessly to serve his home town.
“He’s also 100% up to any task we give him, he’s a member of our tactical team, and he was recently selected for a detective position,” Smith added.
