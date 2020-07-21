It was an unusually busy weekend for law enforcement agencies in Hunt County, as they conducted arrests in alleged cases of child sexual assault, child trafficking, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
• Brody Montgomery Barnes, 25, of Greenville, was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department early Sunday morning on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Barnes remained in custody Monday afternoon in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held in lieu of $150,000 bond. Jail records indicate the charge was filed as an indictment issued sealed last month by the Hunt County grand jury and is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison. There was no word at press time when an arraignment hearing may be scheduled with the 196th District Court.
• Tyreque Marquies Hoskins, 22, of Greenville, was taken into custody Friday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for trafficking child engaging in sexual conduct.
Hoskins was being held Monday morning on the charge in the Hunt County Detention Center and also on a separate count of indecency with a child by exposure, with a total bond of $125,000.
• James August Mueller, 34, no address listed, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Quinlan Police Department on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury and on a notice of violation of a personal bond out of Menard County, Texas. Mueller was being held in jail Monday afternoon in lieu of a total of $250,000 bond.
• Matthew Wilmer Gray, 20, of Commerce, was arrested Friday morning by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of kidnapping.
It was unknown as of press time Monday whether Hoskins, Mueller or Gray had hired attorneys, or whether they would be filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts in seeking the appointment of defense counsels to represent them on the charges.
