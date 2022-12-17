When the Oak Ridge Boys take the stage at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium (GMA) in January, it will be more than just a show for member Duane Allen, as it will be something of a homecoming for him.
As both an alumnus of East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce) and a native of Taylor Town, Texas (which is just southeast of Paris), Allen looks forward to meeting up with a few old friends.
“Every time we play down there, there’s a whole group of people who come to visit. Last time we played in Paris, I got to catch up with about 25 of my old friends who came with their wives,” Allen told the Herald-Banner.
“I actually follow Texas A&M University-Commerce on social media, and I’m always surprised to see so many of the people I went to college with commenting on posts, and we’ll get to talking,” said Allen, who graduated from ETSU in 1966 with a bachelor’s degree in music.
While Allen has a special fondness for the Paris area and for Commerce, he also has several happy memories of Greenville, as it was a popular spot for him and his friends to go see a movie or a concert.
“Also, between Commerce and Greenville, there used to be a couple of good swimming holes, one of which we called the ‘blue hole,’ that were great places to swim at night and have parties,” Allen said.
When Allen, along with his fellow Oak Ridge Boys, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, perform at the GMA on Jan. 13, it will be one of their first shows after a month-long residency at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, and will be in support of their most recent album, Front Porch Singin’.
“We always remind ourselves that people come to hear us sing, not to hear us talk, so we do a full-on, high energy show, singing all of our hits that people came to hear,” Allen said. “But in the middle of the show, for about five songs, we’ll pull out some stools and turn the venue into the audience’s front porch, where we’ll talk and share stories a bit more, so it will be more relaxed than the rest of the show.
“Overall, though, there won’t be much talking in the show,” Allen assured. “We’ll mostly go 12-15 songs back-to-back before we say anything again.”
Front Porch Singin’ consists mostly of familiar gospel music standards and spirituals, with many of its songs featuring sparse instrumentation so that the group’s signature four part harmonies are on full display.
“Front Porch Singin’ started with our producer, David Cobb, asking us, ‘What’s something you guys sing when you’re getting ready to go out on stage and one of you just starts something off?’ When he asked, we started singing ‘Life’s a Railway to Heaven,’ and then he said, ‘OK. Let’s set up some microphones and start recording.’ That’s how we pretty much did the whole album,” Allen said.
“As far as instruments, most of the songs were accompanied with just acoustic rhythm guitar, bass guitar and drums, and we only added piano, electric guitar or whatever later, as overdubs, if the song truly needed it,” Allen continued. “One of the songs, ‘Swing Down Chariot,’ is actually only accompanied by bass guitar, and it just lets the spiritual speak for itself.”
While the Oak Ridge Boys are touring in support of Front Porch Singin’, they will of course be singing several of their hits, which include more than a dozen number one singles – most notably, their 1981 smash hit, “Elvira,” with its ultra-catchy “oom pappa oom pappa mow mow” bass vocal hook.
“Before the album Fancy Free came out, we were teasing some of the new songs at a gig in Spokane, Washington,” Allen said. “When we sang ‘Elvira,’ the people went crazy and we had to play it three times before we could go on to the next song. Then, after we got on the bus, we got back on stage and played it a couple more times.
“We had no idea it would blow up like it did or spill over into the rock ‘n’ roll charts and stay there for 20 weeks,” Allen continued. “We originally pitched it as a ‘summer song’ that a family could sing along to in the car as they went on their summer vacation. The vision we had was of the mom singing the verses, the kids singing ‘giddy up,’ and the dad doing the ‘oom pappa oom pappa mow mow.’
“Those were big, big times for the Oak Ridge Boys, when all of America was singing with us,” Allen said. “And I can’t think of a more popular phrase for a bass singer in the world. All over the world, when people see us together in the airport, people will sing it to us.”
While hits like “Elvira” have made the Oak Ridge Boys an iconic mainstay in the music industry, the quality of their musicianship has attracted more than a few loyal fans over the decades. One of the group’s most devoted fans was none other than the late President George H.W. Bush.
“It just so happens that when I was in college, one of my brothers, who was much more into politics than I am, asked if I and a few friends could go out to strip malls and pass out pamphlets for a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, and it turned out to be George H.W. Bush, who I had never heard of at that point,” Allen said. “My brother was a Democrat, so I asked him why he was supporting a Republican, and he told me, ‘I know he’s a Republican, but he’s a good man.’
“Years later, the Oak Ridge Boys were invited by President Ronald Reagan to sing at a congressional barbecue, and when we were rehearsing, this tall lanky guy, who turned out to be Vice President George H.W. Bush, came walking up to us with a big plastic bag of T-shirts to give to us and the crew,” Allen recalled. “He told us that he’d be missing our show because he had to fly to Africa that evening and asked us if we wouldn’t mind singing him a few songs.
“We said sure, and asked him what he would like to hear, and he started calling out a bunch of deep album cuts, not our hits,” Allen said. “It was clear that he knew our music.”
Over the years since that barbecue, the Oak Ridge Boys were invited several times to the Bush’s estate in Kennebunkport, Maine, to perform for the family and their friends. In addition to that, the late former president also asked them in advance to sing at his funeral.
“When he died (in December 2018), we couldn’t have been farther away because we were doing a Christmas show in Spokane, Washington,” Allen explained. “So, a friend hooked us up with a private jet, and as soon as we were done with our show that night, we flew straight to Houston to sing at his funeral, then took another private jet back to Washington to do our next show on the tour.
“We had to do all of our sleeping on the plane,” he added with a chuckle.
The Oak Ridge Boys’ show at the GMA on Jan. 13 will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased online at www.showtimeatthegma.com
“I just can’t wait to come back to Texas,” Allen said. “When traveling into Texas, I could be dead asleep, but as soon as we cross the border into Texarkana, I’m wide awake. I love getting to come back to where I was raised and visiting with people.”
