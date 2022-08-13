Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to appear in Greenville today.
O’Rourke is set to stop as part of a statewide campaign tour. He is scheduled to appear at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St.
O’Rourke is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November and is scheduled to conduct 70 public events in more than 65 counties as part of the tour, according to his campaign.
Greenville is expected to host three of the hopefuls running for Texas Governor in the same month.
Libertarian gubernatorial candidate Mark Tippetts will be speaking at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center on Friday, Aug. 19.
Abbott received the Broadband Champion Award during an Aug. 3 ceremony at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
