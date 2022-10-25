AUSTIN — Texas added nearly 500,000 new voters ahead of the November midterm election, reaching a record, state data shows.
According to the Office of the Texas Secretary of State, there are 17,672,143 registered voters this election cycle.
The number is up from 17,183,996 voters registered ahead of the March primaries.
This November, Texas voters will elect various congressional, state and local officials, including positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commission, and school board of education.
Harris County, home to Houston, saw the greatest increase in registered voters with 60,472 additional voters than in March.
Coke County, southwest of Abilene, reported 103 fewer registered voters than in March.
This November in Hunt County, 64,334 people are registered to vote. That compares with 61,447 in March.
Early voting began Monday and runs through Nov. 4. The last day to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot is Oct. 28. Election Day is Nov. 8.
