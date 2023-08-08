Since the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the City of Greenville has tended to run with about 15-20 vacancies in its staff. This has ensured that the city’s human resources department continues to stay busy.
“For the last few years, we’ve stayed at about the same number of open positions even though we have been filling them. It’s just been kind of a fluid situation,” City of Greenville Executive Director of Human Resources Sheri Wells said.
Of the 21 open positions currently listed by the city’s HR department, 19 of them were posted more than a month ago, with four vacancies left over from the previous year. These long-vacant positions include a recreation attendant (pay depends on qualifications, but with $1,000 sign-on bonus), a 911 dispatcher (base salary starts at $44,008.12), an animal shelter rescue/volunteer coordinator ($9.50 per hour), and a part-time animal shelter attendant ($10.38 per hour).
Wells also explained that some city departments have more turnover than others.
“We tend to have high turnover with out 911 operators, parks and recreation department and animal shelter,” she said. “It’s mostly just due to the nature of the jobs. They require working long and/or late hours, which can make them stressful for some people.”
The complete list of available positions for the City of Greenville and for GEUS (Greenville’s municipally-owned utility district) can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/ys8x9umj. Currently, in addition to the aforementioned departments, there are job openings in the fire, public works, community development and managerial departments, as well as three available positions with GEUS.
The two most recent additions to the list are for a new main street/tourism manager and a new wastewater plant foreman.
