A Quinlan man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually abusing children.
The indictments filed against Casey Austin Holloway were issued during the Jan. 22 session of the Hunt County grand jury.
Holloway, 34, of Quinlan was being held in the Hunt County Detention Center Tuesday in lieu of a total of $1.25 million bond on two counts of sexual abuse of a child-continuous, victim under 14 years of age and one count of sexual abuse of a child-continuous.
Holloway entered the pleas during a Feb. 5 arraignment hearing in the 196th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted the pleas and scheduled an interim hearing to receive discovery evidence on March 8.
Holloway was reportedly taken into custody in Rusk County in Novembrer by officers with the United State’s Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and was booked into the Hunt County facility.
Jail records indicate the offenses referred to in the charges allegedly occurred on or about September 22.
Sexual abuse of a child-continuous is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison, while the remaining charges are second degree felonies,each punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
