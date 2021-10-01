Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

A few showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.