A local man has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child.
Marc Adam Lilly, 45, of Greenville, was taken into custody July 1 by the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office in connection with two counts of an indictment of sexual assault of a child.
Lilly was released from the Hunt County Detention Center on a total of $400,000 bond.
Lilly was arraigned on the indictment, issued sealed by the Hunt County grand jury last month pending Lilly’s arrest and an appearance before a Hunt County judge on the charges, during a hearing via Zoom Wednesday in the 196th District Court.
Judge Andrew Bench accepted the plea and scheduled an interim hearing for Aug. 26.
The indictment refers to incidents allegedly having occurred on or about Aug. 1, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2016.
Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.
