A Quinlan man has pleaded not guilty to an indictment on a charge of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal four-vehicle accident in April.
Hershel Dewayne Fain Sr. waived the formal reading of the indictment during a Zoom arraignment hearing Wednesday in the 16th District Court. Judge Andrew Bench accepted Fain’s not guilty plea and scheduled a hearing to consider discovery evidence for Aug. 10.
Fain was indicted on the charge during the April 24 meeting of the Hunt County grand jury.
Fain, 63, was taken into custody on June 16 by officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Fain remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center, being held on the charge in lieu of $250,000 bond.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Fain was arrested in connection with a crash that occurred on April 16 on State High 276 in West Tawakoni.
Fain was reportedly driving a pickup truck westbound on the highway when another vehicle headed eastbound attempted to turn into a driveway, resulting in Fain striking the vehicle head-on.
Fain’s vehicle was reported to have spun off and hit two other vehicles.
Intoxication manslaughter is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
